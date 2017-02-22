版本:
Bayer predicts mid-single digit EBITDA rise in 2017

FRANKFURT Feb 22 Bayer, the German drugmaker that is buying U.S. seed maker Monsanto, said it expected a mid-single digit percentage increase in adjusted core earnings for 2017, helped by fast growing revenues from stroke prevention pill Xarelto.

In the fourth-quarter, profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items, rose 13.7 percent to 2.18 billion euros ($2.30 billion), above the average estimate of 2.09 billion euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 0.9493 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
