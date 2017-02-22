Bayer predicts mid-single digit EBITDA rise in 2017

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
FRANKFURT Feb 22 Bayer, the German drugmaker that is buying U.S. seed maker Monsanto, said it expected a mid-single digit percentage increase in adjusted core earnings for 2017, helped by fast growing revenues from stroke prevention pill Xarelto.
In the fourth-quarter, profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items, rose 13.7 percent to 2.18 billion euros ($2.30 billion), above the average estimate of 2.09 billion euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 0.9493 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.