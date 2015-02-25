Bayer lifts dividend to 2.25 euros/share

FRANKFURT Feb 25 Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer said it would propose an annual dividend of 2.25 euros ($3) per share to investors, a tad more than the 2.23 euros expected on average by analysts.

The dividend was 2.10 euros last year.

The company has a long-term policy of paying out 30 to 40 percent of core earnings per share, which it defines as net income excluding goodwill amortisation and one-off writedowns.

Bayer is due to report fourth-quarter results on Thursday, Feb. 26. ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)