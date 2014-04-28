UPDATE 2-Drugmaker Bayer lifted by sales boost and merger speculation

* Adjusted EBITDA 2.74 bln euros vs Rtrs poll 2.59 bln
* Sales 10.56 bln euros vs poll 10.67 bln
* Shares up 4.2 pct
(Recasts, adds CEO, analyst and trader quotes, division
earnings)
By Marilyn Gerlach
FRANKFURT, April 28 Shares in Germany's Bayer
rose by 4 percent on Monday, lifted by a wave of
pharmaceuticals sector merger speculation and rising sales of
new drugs that helped it to better than expected first-quarter
profit.
While Bayer's bulging drugs pipeline has been largely
responsible for the stock's 23 percent gain over the past year,
outperforming a 17 percent rise for the European drug sector,
, U.S. group Pfizer's confirmation of its
interest in AstraZeneca on Monday also rubbed off on
rivals.
Sources told Reuters last week that Bayer and Reckitt
Benckiser are in the running to buy Merck & Co's
consumer healthcare unit, and Bayer CEO Marijn Dekkers told
German television on Monday that his company would look closely
at any opportunities.
"The Pfizer offer for AstraZeneca has generated acquisition
fantasies in the whole sector," said one trader who asked to
remain anonymous.
Dekkers later told analysts that Bayer, though under no
pressure to make acquisitions in pharmaceuticals, wants to be
global No.1 in over-the-counter medicines and aims to achieve
that through organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions.
Peel Hunt equity strategist Ian Williams acknowledged the
importance of the M&A speculation for sector sentiment but said
that much of it has already been priced in by the market.
However, Bayer was also buoyed by its first-quarter results,
with Commerzbank's Daniel Wendorff citing its underlying
pharmaceuticals earnings.
"Sales of new drugs were very good too," he said.
The company's top five new medicines - anti-clotting drug
Xarelto, eye treatment Eylea, lung drug Adempas and cancer
treatemnts Stivarga and Xofigo - achieved combined sales of 598
million euros ($827.49 million), against 244 million euros in
the first three months of last year.
CROPS GROWTH
Drug sales and better than expected performances from the
company's CropScience and MaterialScience divisions lifted group
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA), exluding special items, by 11.6 percent year on year
to 2.74 billion euros.
That beat the consensus estimate of 2.59 billion euros in a
Reuters poll of analysts in spite of negative currency effects
of 200 million euros.
Core earnings per share, up nearly 15 percent to 1.95 euros,
compared favourably with last week's results from Swiss rival
Novartis, which posted a 1 percent rise to $1.31 and a
worse than expected 1 percent drop in pharmaceuticals sales.
Bayer's CropScience division, which makes insecticides,
fungicides and seeds, benefited from a weather-related early
crop planting in Europe and strong sales in Latin America to
post a 1.6 percent rise in underlying core profit at 1.1 billion
euros, beating estimates for a slight decline.
Adjusted core earnings at the MaterialScience division,
which makes polycarbonate plastics for panoramic roofs in luxury
cars and for Blu-ray discs, jumped 79 percent to 366 million
euros. That was well above a consensus forecast for 258 million
euros thanks to higher North American and Asia-Pacific sales.
Bayer confirmed its full-year outlook for currency-adjusted
sales of about 41-42 billion euros, compared with 40.16 billion
last year. It said it continued to expect a low to medium
single-digit percentage increase in adjusted EBITDA for the
year.
Shares in the company were up 4 percent at 99.63 euros by
1328 GMT, against a 0.4 percent gain for the Frankfurt blue-chip
index.
($1 = 0.7227 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Daniela Pegna; Editing by David
Goodman)