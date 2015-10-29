UPDATE 1-New drugs, currency lift Bayer's Q3 core profit

* Q3 EBITDA 2.52 bln eur vs Reuters poll avg 2.31 bln
* Eylea anti-blindness treatment sales jump 69 percent
* Shares indicated up 1.1 percent
(Adds details on drug sales, OTC business)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Oct 29 German drugmaker Bayer's
core earnings jumped 28 percent in the third quarter,
bolstered by sales of new drugs, the $14 billion purchase of
Merck & Co's consumer health business and positive
currency effects.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-offs, rose to 2.52 billion
euros ($2.76 billion), above market expectations of 2.31 billion
euros.
Shares in Bayer were seen 1.1 percent higher in pre-market
trades at brokerage Lang & Schwarz on Thursday while Germany's
blue-chip index DAX was indicated up 0.4 percent.
Sales of Eylea, used against a condition that is the leading
cause of blindness in the elderly, jumped 69 percent from a year
earlier to 320 million euros in the quarter.
U.S. development partner Regeneron in August raised
its 2015 sales growth estimate for injectable drug Eylea to
45-50 percent.
Stroke prevention pill Xarelto, which competes with Bristol
Myers-Squibb and Pfizer's Eliquis, posted a
sales gain of 30 percent to 571 million euros.
Bayer's non-prescription treatments revenue jumped 42
percent to 1.4 billion euros following the purchase of Merck &
Co's consumer health business, with only 1.7 percent organic
growth left after deducting the effects of that deal and of
currency changes.
Bayer, which plans to sever ties with its separately listed
plastics business Covestro, still expects 2015
adjusted EBITDA to grow by "a high-teens percentage", including
positive currency effects of about 4 percent.
It lowered its 2015 revenue target to roughly 46 billion
euros from 47 billion euros previously, anticipating less of a
boost from currency effects than previously.
($1 = 0.9140 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Georgina Prodhan)