Bayer says Xarelto and Eylea drugs near peak sales in 5-6 yrs

LEVERKUSEN, Germany Feb 28 German drugmaker Bayer expects Xarelto and Eylea, among its most promising drugs, to be near their peak sales potential in about 5 to 6 years, Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told a news conference on Friday.

He added that Bayer's Adempas and Xofigo drugs would likely reach peak sales somewhat later.

Earlier on Friday, Bayer lifted its estimate of the peak sales potential of its five most important drugs to at least 7.5 billion euros ($1.03 billion), up from more than 5.5 billion euros previously.
