Bayer says Xarelto isn't losing U.S. market share to Eliquis

FRANKFURT, April 30 Bayer brushed off
concern that its stroke prevention pill Xarelto may be losing
market share to rival Bristol-Myers Squibb's Eliquis in
the United States.
The German drugmaker told analysts during a conference call
on Thursday that Eliquis was taking business from warfarin and
other drugs, but not from Xarelto.
It also raised its forecast for Xarelto's 2015 sales growth
to 30 percent from 20 percent.
Bayer earlier lifted its targets for full-year earnings and
sales as it benefited from strong overseas currencies.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Nadine
Schimroszik; Editing by Arno Schuetze)