Bayer says Xarelto isn't losing U.S. market share to Eliquis

FRANKFURT, April 30 Bayer brushed off concern that its stroke prevention pill Xarelto may be losing market share to rival Bristol-Myers Squibb's Eliquis in the United States.

The German drugmaker told analysts during a conference call on Thursday that Eliquis was taking business from warfarin and other drugs, but not from Xarelto.

It also raised its forecast for Xarelto's 2015 sales growth to 30 percent from 20 percent.

Bayer earlier lifted its targets for full-year earnings and sales as it benefited from strong overseas currencies.