Bayer says lung drug shows promise in prolonged trial

FRANKFURT May 20 Bayer said extended
use of its experimental riociguat pill to treat a
life-threatening form of high blood pressure in the lungs was
shown to be safe and effective in a prolonged trial.
In the extension of a late-stage trial, the drug was shown
to help people suffering from pulmonary arterial hypertension
(PAH), a progressively worsening condition that can overburden
the heart, to better tolerate physical exercise.
It said that side effects, including headache, dizziness,
indigestion and low blood pressure, were tolerable.
Bayer has said it expects peak annual sales of more than 500
million euros ($646 million) from the product and analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters Pharma on average see 2017 sales from
riociguat of $679 million, posing a potential challenge to
existing treatments from Actelion and Gilead.
Preliminary results of the study were published in October,
encouraging Bayer to earlier this year submit riociguat for
regulatory approval in the United States and
Europe.