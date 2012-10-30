UPDATE 3-Bayer to buy U.S. vitamin maker Schiff for $1.2 bln

* Bayer offers $34 per share vs $23.19 Friday closing price
* Part of drive to boost non-prescription drugs business
* Bayer's Q3 adj EBITDA up 2 pct, broadly in line with poll
* Shares up 0.1 pct, in line with sector
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Oct 30 Germany's Bayer is
to buy U.S. vitamins maker Schiff Nutrition International
for an agreed $1.2 billion as it seeks stable sources of
growth to complement its more volatile prescription drugs
business.
Many pharmaceutical companies are keen to expand in
non-prescription drugs as a steadier, albeit less profitable,
counterweight to prescription medicines, where there are risks
of, for example, clinical trial failures and patent expiries.
Bayer, Germany's biggest drugmaker, said on Tuesday it was
offering $34 per share in cash to Schiff shareholders, a 47
percent premium over Friday's closing price of $23.19.
The deal values Schiff at about 3.1 times its forecast
annual sales, around the upper end of typical deal multiples of
2-3 in the non-prescription drugs industry.
"The deal appears consistent with Bayer's strategy, and
although the premium paid appears rich at first, our reaction is
it isn't outlandish," Bernstein Research analyst Jeremy Redenius
said.
In August, Aspen Pharmacare bought some
GlaxoSmithKline non-prescription drugs for about two
times annual sales.
At 1130 GMT shares in Bayer, which invented Aspirin and
synthetic rubber, were up 0.1 percent at 66.56 euros, broadly in
line with the STOXX Europe 600 healthcare index.
While Bayer expects to benefit from new prescription drugs
like Xarelto for stroke prevention, it has struck a series of a
small and medium-sized deals to tap growth in markets like
animal health, crop protection and over-the-counter drugs.
The strategy shows signs of bearing fruit as the group
raised its full-year earnings forecast in July, in part because
of strong demand at its farming pesticides business.
On Tuesday, the group posted third-quarter underlying
earnings in line with expectations, as more prescriptions of its
drugs offset a weaker plastics business, and reiterated its
outlook for the full year.
STRING OF DEALS
Bayer said it had support from investors representing more
than half of Schiff's voting rights, which would trigger a
mandatory acceptance from remaining shareholders.
The German group expects to benefit from Schiff's strength
in product development and brand recognition, and that the deal
will close by the end of 2012,
"The Schiff portfolio includes strong brands in three of the
largest health supplement segments including joint Care (Move
Free), cardiovascular health (MegaRed) and immune support
(Airborne)," it said.
Bayer chief executive Marijn Dekkers took the post in 2010
with a reputation for being able to handle transformational
takeovers, but the Schiff deal is the latest in a line of small
and medium-sized acquisitions.
In September, Bayer agreed to buy Teva's U.S.
animal health operations for up to $145 million, following the
purchase of AgraQuest, a developer of fungi-killing bacteria to
fight plant disease, for at least $425 million.
Bayer said third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 2.2 percent
to 1.85 billion euros ($2.39 billion), broadly in line with the
average estimate in a Reuters poll.
Reported net income, however, dropped a worse-than-expected
17.8 percent as the company set aside a further 200 million
euros for litigation in connection with its Yasmin/Yaz birth
control pills, which DZ bank analyst Peter Spengler said added a
"negative touch".
U.S. health regulators in April added warnings to the labels
on the popular class of birth control pills that includes
Bayer's Yaz and Yasmin, to show they may raise the risk of blood
clots.
Bayer said on Tuesday it had so far agreed to pay a combined
$750 million to settle 3,490 legal claims that Yasmin caused
blood clots, and such injuries are alleged in a further 3,800
pending cases.