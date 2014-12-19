UPDATE 2-China officially approves imports of Bayer GMO soy variety

(Adds comments from Bayer's director of U.S. soybean
operations)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Dec 19 China has officially approved
imports of a genetically modified Bayer CropScience
soybean variety after seven years of review, the company said on
Friday, raising expectations that approval notices will come
soon for other biotech crops.
Bayer received an import certificate from China, the world's
top soybean importer, for its LL55 Liberty Link variety and
plans a full commercial U.S. launch of the seed in 2015.
Beijing has been taking longer than in the past to approve
new GMO crops amidst growing consumer sentiment against GMO food
in China and concerns amongst some government officials about
excessive dependence on U.S. food supplies. The delay has cast
doubt over the future of seed companies' heavy investments in
research of GMO seeds, which can take up to 10 years and $150
million to develop.
Approval of LL55 soybean imports "is great news for
growers," said Diego Angelo, director of Bayer's U.S. soybean
operations, in a telephone interview. "It's great news for
Bayer."
China's acceptance comes too late for U.S. farmers who have
already ordered their soybean seeds for next year. However,
growers in southern states, where LL55 will be planted,
typically wait longer to select their varieties than in the
Midwest, Angelo said.
Farmers will probably plant LL55 soybeans on 200,000 to
300,000 acres in the southern United States in 2015, he added.
This year, U.S. farmers planted 84.2 million acres of soy.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday said
China had approved imports of GMO soybeans developed by Bayer
and DuPont Pioneer and shipments of Agrisure Viptera
corn, developed by Swiss-based Syngenta AG. However,
the companies had not received official notifications.
On Friday, Syngenta and DuPont said they still had not
received approval notices.
China is a key market for the $12 billion U.S. agricultural
seeds business, and accounted for nearly 60 percent of U.S.
soybean exports and 12 percent of corn exports two years ago.
Nearly 90 percent of corn in the United States is genetically
engineered, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as
farmers embrace technology that helps kill weeds and fight
pests.
Chinese ports in November 2013 began rejecting U.S. corn
imports, saying they were tainted with Viptera, known as MIR
162. The trait is approved for planting in the United States but
not for import by China. Commodity traders Cargill Inc
and Archer Daniels Midland Co, along with dozens of
farmers, have sued Syngenta for damages from the rejections.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Bernard Orr)