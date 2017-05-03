版本:
Bayer, J&J win first product liability trial over Xarelto

May 3 A federal jury has cleared Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson of liability in the first trial to flow out of thousands of lawsuits blaming injuries on the blood thinner Xarelto, the drugmakers said on Wednesday.

The verdict by a federal jury in New Orleans came in a lawsuit filed by Joseph Boudreaux of Louisiana. It was the first in a series of test trials in the litigation aimed at helping the plaintiffs and companies assess values of similar claims. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
