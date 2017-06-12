UPDATE 1-Bayer, J&J win second U.S. trial over Xarelto bleeding risks

(Adds further details on verdict, background on case)
By Nate Raymond
June 12 A federal jury has cleared Bayer AG
and Johnson & Johnson of liability in the
second trial to stem from thousands of lawsuits blaming injuries
on the blood thinner Xarelto, the drug companies said on Monday.
The verdict by a jury in New Orleans came in a lawsuit by
the husband and children of Sharyn Orr, who blamed her 2015
death following a stroke on inadequate information the companies
provided her doctor about the drug's bleeding risks.
The case is second in a series of bellwether trials in the
federal product liability litigation over Xarelto's bleeding
risks. The companies also won in a previous trial on May
3.
The two cases are among an estimated 18,600 lawsuits in
federal and state courts related to Xarelto. Bellwethers are
supposed to help both sides assess similar claims that the
companies downplayed the drug's bleeding risks.
Bayer in a statement said the two verdicts "affirm both the
safety and efficacy of Xarelto, and that its FDA-approved label
contains accurate, science-based information on the benefits and
risks of this life-saving medicine."
J&J's Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc unit in a statement said
it will continue to defend against the allegations in the
litigation.
Andy Birchfield and Brian Barr, co-lead counsel for the
plaintiffs, in a statement said they "will continue to press
forward with the legal claims of the thousands of innocent
victims of this drug."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Xarelto in
2011. The drug is prescribed for people with a common heart
rhythm disorder known as atrial fibrillation and to treat and
reduce the risk of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms.
But plaintiffs contend Xarelto was unreasonably dangerous
and that J&J and Bayer, which jointly developed it, failed to
warn patients about a serious risk of uncontrollable,
irreversible bleeding in emergencies.
In the trial over Orr's death, her husband, Joseph Orr, and
her surviving children said she suffered a stroke in late April
2015, a year after her doctor prescribed her Xarelto to treat
her atrial fibrillation.
The plaintiffs' lawyers said that based on inadequate
information from Bayer and J&J, a doctor decided to wait 12
hours before operating because he feared the Xarelto she took
would cause Orr to bleed out. She died on May 4, 2015, despite
the surgery.
Bayer and J&J contended Xarelto's warnings were adequate and
that any purported inadequacy did not cause her death.
The case is In Re Xarelto Products Liability Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No.
14-md-2592.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Lisa Shumaker)