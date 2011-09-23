UPDATE 2-Bayer wins key EU recommendation for Xarelto

* Agency recommends Xarelto for stroke prevention

* Bayer shares up 3.3 pct vs. blue-chips down 0.8 pct (Adds analyst comment)

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 European regulators have recommended approval of Bayer's (BAYGn.DE) Xarelto for use in the mass market of stroke prevention, heartening investors after recent setbacks for the German company's biggest pipeline drug.

Bayer had applied for approval of the once-a-day anti-clotting pill for use in stroke prevention and deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and has now received positive opinions from the European Medicines Agency for both indications, a spokesman for the agency said on Friday.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the EMA are usually endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months, and Bayer said it expected a decision by year-end.

Bayer's share rose 3.3 percent to 38.00 euros by 1400 GMT, outpacing a 0.8 percent drop in the blue chip DAX index.

"This news comes as a positive boost following uncertainty surrounding the U.S. approval given a negatively slanted FDA (Food and Drug Administration) stance," Deutsche Bank said in a note to clients.

Earlier this month, FDA reviewers said for conditions such as stroke, which can cause irreversible harm, new drugs must be shown to be at least as effective as older treatments, and called for the agency to delay Xarelto's approval.

But an FDA advisory panel subsequently voted in favour of recommending approval. An FDA decision is expected in early November.

MORE HURDLES AHEAD

"Looking ahead, there will likely still be hurdles for investors to gain complete confidence in Xarelto forecasts but this is a first welcome positive relief," Deutsche Bank added.

Bayer has said it expects more than 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in peak annual sales from the product.

Europe would be Bayer's biggest market for the pill because it will only receive up to 30 percent of any U.S. sales as part of its co-development and marketing agreement with J&J.

Deutsche Bank said it estimated sales of Xarelto outside the United States could reach more than 1 billion euros.

Xarelto, based on the active ingredient rivaroxaban, is one of three new anti-blood-clotting pills expected to replace the decades-old, and potentially dangerous, stroke preventer warfarin.

Analysts estimate the total annual market for such oral drugs to be as high as $20 billion.

Unlisted peer Boehringer Ingelheim last month won European marketing clearance for its rival stroke prevention pill Pradaxa, defending its lead over Bayer in one of the most promising new classes of medicine.

Another rival treatment is Eliquis, being developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer .

While Pradaxa was first to market, most analysts believe Bayer's Xarelto will offer a somewhat better effectiveness-risk profile.

Eliquis, in turn, is set to be third to market, but the drug is seen as possibly best in terms of efficacy and risks.

Bayer's drug would be administered only once a day, as against twice a day in the case of Pradaxa and Eliquis, which would be a relief for the mostly elderly, and often frail, patient target group, as well as their doctors and families.

