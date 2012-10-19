Bayer wins EU endorsement for Xarelto in lung embolism

BRIEF-Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire an unit of Vention Medical
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical
FRANKFURT Oct 19 German drugmaker Bayer said its Xarelto blood-thinning pill was recommended for approval by the European drugs regulator for the treatment of dangerous blood clots of the lung, a condition known as pulmonary embolism.
Bayer also won an endorsement from watchdog European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the pill's use in preventing recurrent deep vein thrombosis - another form of blood clotting - Bayer said in a statement on Friday.
EMA's guidance is usually followed by the EU Commission for its decisions on drug approvals.
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance