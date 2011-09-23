Bayer wins key EU recommendation for Xarelto

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 European regulators recommended approval of Bayer's biggest pipeline drug Xarelto for use in the mass market of stroke prevention.

Bayer had applied for approval of Xarelto for use in stroke prevention and vein thrombosis, and has now received positive opinions from the European Medicines Agency for both indications, a spokesman for the agency said on Friday.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the agency are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.

Xarelto, based on the active ingredient rivaroxaban, is one of three new anti-blood-clotting pills expected to replace the decades-old, and potentially dangerous, stroke preventer warfarin.

Analysts estimate the total annual market for such oral drugs as high as $20 billion. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Jonathan Gould)