2012年 4月 12日

Bayer seeks approval for Xarelto in lung embolism

FRANKFURT, April 12 German drugmaker Bayer said it submitted its Xarelto blood-thinning pill for European Union approval for the treatment of dangerous blood clots of the lung, a condition known as pulmonary embolism.

It also applied for approval for the pill's use in preventing recurrent deep vein thrombosis - another form of blood clotting - it said in a statement on Thursday.

Bayer and its development partner Johnson & Johnson's said last month blood clot preventer Xarelto proved as effective as and safer than standard treatments pulmonary embolism in a big study.

This could possibly pave the way for it to become the eventual preferred treatment for the third most common cause of deaths in hospitals.

