Bayer seeks approval for Xarelto in lung embolism

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy posts Q4 revenue $160.7 mln vs $150.4 mln
* Tallgrass Energy reports strong fourth quarter 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance
FRANKFURT, April 12 German drugmaker Bayer said it submitted its Xarelto blood-thinning pill for European Union approval for the treatment of dangerous blood clots of the lung, a condition known as pulmonary embolism.
It also applied for approval for the pill's use in preventing recurrent deep vein thrombosis - another form of blood clotting - it said in a statement on Thursday.
Bayer and its development partner Johnson & Johnson's said last month blood clot preventer Xarelto proved as effective as and safer than standard treatments pulmonary embolism in a big study.
This could possibly pave the way for it to become the eventual preferred treatment for the third most common cause of deaths in hospitals.
Feb 15 CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. television network, reported a 46.5 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by a one-time pension settlement charge.
* James River Group Holdings announces fourth quarter and year end results