Bayer says FDA requests more data on Xarelto for stent patients

BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
FRANKFURT, June 28 Bayer said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has put on hold a decision over the use of anti-clotting pill Xarelto to prevent stent thrombosis in patients suffering from acute coronary syndrome, requesting more information.
Bayer said on Friday it was confident that together with development partner Johnson & Johnson it can address the questions in the FDA's so-called "complete response letter".
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ