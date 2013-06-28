版本:
Bayer says FDA requests more data on Xarelto for stent patients

FRANKFURT, June 28 Bayer said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has put on hold a decision over the use of anti-clotting pill Xarelto to prevent stent thrombosis in patients suffering from acute coronary syndrome, requesting more information.

Bayer said on Friday it was confident that together with development partner Johnson & Johnson it can address the questions in the FDA's so-called "complete response letter".
