Bayer says FDA rejects wider use of Xarelto drug

FRANKFURT Feb 14 U.S. health regulators have
declined to approve a proposed wider use of Bayer and
Johnson & Johnson's anti-clotting drug Xarelto, Bayer said on
Friday.
The companies had sought approval by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) to widen the use of the oral drug to also
reduce the risk of thrombotic cardiovascular events and stent
thrombosis in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS).
So far, Xarelto is mainly given to prevent strokes in the
elderly, among other approved uses.
An advisory panel to the FDA concluded in January that
Xarelto should not be cleared for the extended use.