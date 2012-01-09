UK cost agency wants more data on Bayer's anti-clot drug

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
* Health costs watchdog says data so far insufficient
* Drug rivals BMS/Pfizer's Eliquis, Boehringer's Pradaxa
LONDON Jan 9 Britain's health costs watchdog is asking Bayer for more information on its anti-clotting drug Xarelto before deciding whether to recommend it for use on the state health service.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said data provided so far by Bayer on the drug, known generically as rivaroxaban, were not enough to judge whether it would be cost effective for prevention of strokes and embolisms in people with a heart condition known as atrial fibrillation.
"Evidence of rivaroxaban's cost-effectiveness was not reflective of all the people with atrial fibrillation in the UK who would be eligible for treatment with the drug," the watchdog said in a statement on Monday.
Germany's Bayer is developing Xarelto with the U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
NICE's decision suggests a cautious approach to a wave of new treatments for preventing stroke in people with atrial fibrillation, a common heart arrhythmia.
Other drugs battling with Xarelto in this market include Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer's Eliquis and Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell in the fourth quarter, as revenue in most business lines declined in the wake of a dramatic balance sheet downsizing at Latin America's largest independent investment bank.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar at national conclave on mines and minerals 2017 in New Delhi. 11:30 am: India Ratings briefs media on macroeconomic