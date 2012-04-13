Bayer to pay at least $110 mln in settlement -report

FRANKFURT, April 13 Bayer has agreed
to pay at least $110 million to settle the first 500 lawsuits
over claims that its Yasmin group of birth-control pills caused
blood clots, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing two people
familiar with the agreement.
Bayer had said in February that 170 Yasmin/Yaz cases in the
U.S. had been settled out of court.
A company spokeswoman said on Friday that Bayer would
continue to consider settlements, declining to comment further.
According to its 2011 annual report, there were 11,300
lawsuits pending in the United States as per February with
people claiming Yasmin or Yaz caused injury or death.
U.S. health regulators this week said that information about
an elevated risk of blood clots will be added to the labels on
the popular class of birth control pills that includes Bayer's
Yaz and Yasmin.