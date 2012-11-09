BayernLB property attracts German, Austrian interest - sources

* Deal likely biggest German property deal of 2013

* About 2 dozen expressions of interest for the 32,000 flats

* Tentative bids due mid-Dec, deal to be sealed by April

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 About two dozen parties have expressed interest in buying a real estate unit from Germany's BayernLB in what could become the biggest German property deal of 2013, three people close to the transaction said.

Indicative bids for GBW, which is seen having a price tag of 2-2.5 billion euros ($2.6-$3.2 billion), are due in mid-December, the sources said.

"All of the listed German and Austrian real estate groups as well as a bunch of private equity investors have requested info memorandums for GBW", one of the people said, adding that several firms will want to take a look at GBW's books without actually intending to buy the roughly 32,000 flats.

According to the sources, Germany's Patrizia Immobilien , Deutsche Wohnen, TAG Immobilien, Corpus Sireo as well as Austrian groups Immofinanz and Conwert are taking a look at the asset, as are private equity investors Blackstone and Cerberus.

TAG Immobilien and Deutsche Wohnen, however, are currently finalising other acquisitions and therefore may opt to concentrate on those transactions, the people said.

The potential bidders declined to comment, except for Corpus Sireo which was not available for comment.

Public-sector bank BayernLB has to sell GBW as part of a restructuring plan approved by the European Commission following a 10-billion-euro bailout it got in the financial crisis.

BayernLB, which declined to comment on the expressions of interest received by its Friday deadline, has said in the past that buyers will be able to access data rooms in early 2013, aiming to seal the deal by April 2013.

Patrizia and Immofinanz have expressed interest publicly, as has a group of southern German cities and municipalities.

GBW's flats are located in economically robust southern German cities such as Munich and Nuremberg and according to an industry source yield returns of roughly 5 percent after taxes.