版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-BayernLB seeks first bids for GBW real estate unit by year-end

FRANKFURT Oct 10 BayernLB Holding AG : * CEO says will seek non-binding bids for GBW real estate unit by

year-end, to open data room in Q1 2013 * CEO says seeks to finalise GBW real estate unit sale by April 2013

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐