UPDATE 1-Baytex sets higher capex for 2012

* Sets 2012 capex at C$400 mln vs 2011 capex view C$355 mln
* Raises monthly dividend by 10 pct
* To raise production to 54,000-55,000 boe/d from
50,000-50,500 boe/d
* Will invest 60 pct of budget on heavy oil projects
Dec 6 Baytex Energy set
its 2012 capital budget at C$400 million, 13 percent higher than
2011, as the Canadian oil and gas company prepares to ramp up
its production.
Calgary-based Baytex also raised its monthly dividend by 10
percent to 22 Canadian cents a share.
The company expects the new budget to help generate average
production of 54,000-55,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boe/d) next year, compared with the 50,000-50,500 boe/d seen
this year.
Baytex follows Canadian oil and gas driller Precision
Drilling, which raised its 2012 budget by 54 percent
earlier today, amidst higher oil prices.
The company plans to invest about 60 percent of its 2012
budget in heavy oil operations, mostly at its Seal project
located in Alberta's Peace River oilsands.
Baytex shares closed at C$54.27 on Monday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.