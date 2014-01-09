Canada's Baytex Energy targets 6 pct crude output growth in 2014

CALGARY, Alberta Jan 9 Canadian crude producer
Baytex Energy Corp said on Thursday that it has a 6
percent production growth target in 2014, the company's
operations having returned to normal after severe winter weather
in northern Alberta cut December output.
The intermediate oil and gas producer expects to produce
60,000 to 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in
2014, up from 57,100 boepd last year.
Baytex, which produces mainly heavy crude, said production
was curtailed by up to 5,000 barrels per day during December as
harsh weather in the Peace River region meant oil could not be
transported to market and crude inventories filled up.
Analysts said the positive outlook for Baytex offset news of
a production slowdown in December. Baytex shares were last
trading close to flat on the Toronto Stock Exchange at C$41.05.
"While the company encountered weather-related difficulties
in the fourth quarter, we believe the worst is behind the
company," Bank of Montreal analyst Gordon Tait said in a note to
clients.
Baytex, which prices 80 percent of heavy crude volumes off
West Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend, also said it had entered
into physical hedges on 3,000 barrels per day (bpd) at an
average differential of $19.10 per barrel below the West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) benchmark for the remainder of 2014.
WCS was last trading at $19.50 per barrel below WTI,
according to Shorcan Energy brokers.
Overall, Baytex said it expected heavy crude differentials,
which dropped as low as $41.50 per barrel below WTI in November,
to remain volatile in 2014 although there were a number of
positive developments that should lead to stronger prices.
"These include ongoing refinery conversions, continued
increases in crude by rail volumes, and a number of pipeline
capacity improvements and expansion projects," Baytex said in an
operational and marketing update.
In the first quarter of 2014 Baytex will be moving about 57
percent of its heavy crude volumes by rail.