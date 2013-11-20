版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Bazaarvoice says Stephen Collins will step down as CEO in January

Nov 20 Bazaarvoice Inc : * Announces management succession plan * Says effective January 31, 2014, Stephen Collins will step down as CEO and as

a member of the board of directors * Collins will be succeeded as CEO by Gene Austin, currently the company's

president * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐