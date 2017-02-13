Brazil's BB Seguridade meets estimates

SAO PAULO Feb 13 BB Seguridade Participações
SA, the insurance business of state-controlled Banco do Brasil
SA, met fourth-quarter profit estimates as robust distribution
and reinsurance underwriting revenues helped to offset the
impact of declining interest rates.
Brasilia-based BB Seguridade earned 1.074 billion
reais ($345 million) in recurring net income last quarter,
compared with 988 million reais in the prior three months,
according to a securities filing on Monday. Analysts expected
recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, of 1.077
billion reais for the quarter
The company expects growth in recurring net income of 1
percent to 5 percent this year, compared with about 4.1 percent
last year.
($1 = 3.1145 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal. Editing by Jane Merriman)