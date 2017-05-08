Brazil's BB Seguridade beats estimates as brokerage revenue rises

SAO PAULO May 8 Brazil's BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, beat first-quarter profit estimates on Monday after robust revenue from retirement plans and insurance brokerage transactions offset the impact of declining interest rates.

Brasilia-based BB Seguridade earned 992.8 million reais ($313 million) in net income last quarter, compared with a consensus estimate of 959.260 million reais. The company, which disclosed the information in a securities filing, neither provided data for recurring net income nor return on equity.

($1 = 3.1744 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)