Brazil's BB Seguridade beats estimates as brokerage revenue rises

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
SAO PAULO May 8 Brazil's BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, beat first-quarter profit estimates on Monday after robust revenue from retirement plans and insurance brokerage transactions offset the impact of declining interest rates.
Brasilia-based BB Seguridade earned 992.8 million reais ($313 million) in net income last quarter, compared with a consensus estimate of 959.260 million reais. The company, which disclosed the information in a securities filing, neither provided data for recurring net income nor return on equity.
($1 = 3.1744 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing