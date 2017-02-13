版本:
BB Seguridade sees premium growth topping Brazil average this year

SAO PAULO Feb 13 Insurance premium underwriting at BB Seguridade Participações SA could grow this year at a faster pace than that of rivals, reflecting efforts by the Brazilian state-controlled insurer to stem the impact of a harsh recession.

The faster increase in premium underwriting could be accompanied by a decline in auto insurance claims, Chief Executive José Mauricio Coelho told reporters at an event to discuss fourth-quarter results.

(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
