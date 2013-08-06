BBA Aviation profit rises 14 pct

Aug 6 British aircraft services company BBA
Aviation Plc reported a 14 percent rise in first-half
profit after a frosty winter in North America boosted de-icing
activity at airports.
BBA Aviation, which provides refuelling, ground handling,
engine repair and other services to aviation companies, also
said it acquired Jet Systems, an airport services operator at
Westchester County Airport, New York, for $38.5 million.
The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the year
and add to earnings in the first full year after closing.
Underlying pretax profit rose to $78.4 million for the six
months ended June 30, from $68.7 million a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $1.11 billion.