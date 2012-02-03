UPDATE 2-BB&T to buy insurance brokerage for $570 mln

* BB&T says buy doubles wholesale insurance business
* Buy to add $300 mln in annual rev to co's insurance
segment
* BB&T shares up 4 pct
Feb 3 BB&T Corp agreed to buy the
life and property and casualty insurance division of Crump Group
Inc for $570 million in cash, its fourth such deal since
September as it looks to boost non-banking operations.
Core banking profits have been under pressure as new rules
cut into fees banks can earn on overdraft protection and debit
card transactions, and low interest rates hurt lending income.
BB&T, formerly known as Branch Banking & Trust, on Friday
said the buy will double its wholesale insurance business and
add $300 million to the segment's annual revenue.
Earlier in the day, Barclays Capital said in a note that
BB&T will likely increase its dividend by about 35 percent and
see higher loan growth in 2012, and upgraded the bank's stock to
"equal weight" from "underweight".
Over the past few months, BB&T has been acquiring varied
insurance arms to shore up its non-interest income, a move which
has been well received by the market.
"The deal is a great strategic fit for BB&T, immediately
increasing and diversifying our fee income while driving
stronger revenues," Chief Executive Kelly King said.
The acquisition will position BB&T as the leading
independent wholesale distributor of life insurance in the
United States, it said in a statement.
"Based on initial estimates, the transaction should be
modestly accretive in year one, perhaps by as much as 5 cents
per share after taxes," Wunderlich Securities analyst Kevin
Reynolds said in a note.
Crump, based in Roseland, New Jersey, has 23 offices around
the country.
Shares of BB&T were up 4 percent at $29.02 in midday trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.