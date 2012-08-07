版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 8日 星期三 03:14 BJT

New Issue-BB&T Corp sells $750 mln in notes

Aug 7 BB&T Corporation on Tuesday sold
$750 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $500 million.
    BB&T, Deutsche Bank and UBS were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BB&T CORP
 
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 1.6 PCT     MATURITY     8/15/2017 
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.818   FIRST PAY    2/15/2013 
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 1.638 PCT    SETTLEMENT   8/14/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 93 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐