New Issue-BB&T Corp sells $750 mln in notes

Aug 7 BB&T Corporation on Tuesday sold $750 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $500 million. BB&T, Deutsche Bank and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BB&T CORP AMT $750 MLN COUPON 1.6 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.818 FIRST PAY 2/15/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 1.638 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/14/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 93 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A