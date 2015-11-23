版本:
Hanmi Financial offers to buy BBCN Bancorp for $1.6 bln

Nov 23 Hanmi Financial Corp said it proposed to acquire BBCN Bancorp Inc in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.6 billion.

Hanmi said its offer implied a price of $19.98 per share based on BBCN's Friday close. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

