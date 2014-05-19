版本:
BRIEF-Alere to list BBI Diagnostics unit in London

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) -

* BBI Diagnostics - announcement of intention to float

* BBI Diagnostics- offer will comprise solely existing ordinary shares held directly or indirectly by Alere

* BBI Diagnostics- alere expects that it will sell a 25 per cent. (indirect) ownership interest in bbi diagnostics in offer Source text for Eikon:
