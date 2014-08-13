Brazil's BB Seguridade sees business growing above market average

BRIEF-TrueCar prices 9 mln shares of common stock $16.50/shr
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Aug 13 Revenue and business growth at Brazilian insurance holding company BB Seguridade Participações SA is likely to outpace the industry in the near term, executives said on a conference call on Wednesday.
The company, which oversees state-run Banco do Brasil SA's interests in insurance, will seek to fine-tune the distribution mix for some of its insurance products, and accelerate sale of products across Banco do Brasil's branch network, Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Labuto said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by Franklin Paul)
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Commerce Department launched an investigation on Wednesday to determine whether a flood of aluminum imports from China and elsewhere was compromising U.S. national security, a step that could lead to broad import restrictions on the metal.