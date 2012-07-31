UPDATE 1-BB&T to close BankAtlantic deal after receiving Fed OK

* Deal expands regional lender in Southeast Florida
* BB&T sweetened offer in March to cover trust preferred
securities obligations
* Fed requires BB&T to improve BankAtlantic's Community
Reinvestment Act rating
* Order notes BB&T CRA rating affected by fair lending
violations
By Rick Rothacker
July 31 U.S. regional lender BB&T Corp
said it would complete its acquisition of BankAtlantic Bancorp's
banking subsidiary on Tuesday after federal regulators
approved the purchase, a deal that expands its presence in
southeast Florida.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based BB&T agreed in November
to buy BankAtlantic's primary subsidiary but had to sweeten the
offer in March after it faced resistance from investors who
feared the purchase favored the management over debtholders.
Under the agreement, BB&T acquires $3.3 billion in deposits
and $2.1 billion in loans for an estimated premium of $301
million above the net asset value of BankAtlantic at closing. It
also agreed to assume the holding company's obligations on $285
million in trust preferred securities.
An order by the Federal Reserve, one of three regulators to
approve the deal, commits BB&T to improve BankAtlantic's
performance under the Community Reinvestment Act, a 1977 law
that requires banks to meet the lending needs of the communities
in which they operate, including low- and moderate-income
neighborhoods.
BankAtlantic received a "Needs to Improve" rating in its
latest CRA examination, which noted violations related to an
overdraft protection program. In its most recent exam, BB&T's
ranking fell to "Satisfactory" from "Outstanding" for
"substantive violations" of anti-discrimination provisions of
fair lending laws, the Fed order said.
The violations were considered to be confined to one of the
bank's business lines and certain regions, according to the
bank's CRA report, which was made public in 2010. The Fed said
it consulted with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, which
supervises BB&T, about the bank's fair lending record and
progress made in addressing the matter. The FDIC and North
Carolina's banking regulator also approved the merger.
Ken Thomas, a Miami-based CRA expert, said he raised the
issue of BB&T's CRA rating in public comments he submitted to
regulators about the merger. The bank needs a plan for upgrading
to an outstanding ranking and addressing its fair lending
issues, he said.
BB&T spokesman David White said the Fed and FDIC approved
the deal "after considering all existing information."
In February 2011, BankAtlantic and its holding company were
ordered by regulators to boost capital after losses ballooned on
bad real estate loans made during the housing bubble.
BankAtlantic has not posted a profit since 2006.
BB&T, which had $178 billion in assets as of June 30, said
it will change BankAtlantic's signs in the fourth quarter. It
will now have the sixth-largest share of deposits in the Miami
market.
BankAtlantic shares rose 1.3 percent to $6.04, while BB&T
shares fell 1.1 percent to $31.37.