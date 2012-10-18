版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-BB&T down in premarket after Q3 results

NEW YORK Oct 18 BB&T Corp : * Down 3.8 percent to $31.04 in premarket after Q3 results

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐