UPDATE 3-Investor tries to block BB&T, BankAtlantic deal

* Trust preferred securities investor tries to stop deal

* Alleges BB&T allowed to "unlawfully cherry-pick" assets (Adds BankAtlantic chairman comment, paragraphs 6-8)

By Joe Rauch

Nov 25 A BankAtlantic Bancorp Inc BBX.N investor has filed a lawsuit in Delaware state court to block the sale of the bank holding company's primary operations to a rival, the first major outside challenge to one of the largest U.S. bank deals this year.

The complaint by Hildene Capital Management LLC said the deal allows BB&T Corp (BBT.N) to "unlawfully cherry-pick" assets from South Florida-based BankAtlantic's operations, and that the two sides structured the deal with a "flagrant disregard" for BankAtlantic investors.

The New York hedge fund requests that the deal be halted through a permanent injunction, according to the complaint, which was submitted to Delaware's Chancery Court on Wednesday.

Kenneth Nachbar, who is representing Hildene, said the court had not yet accepted the complaint.

A BB&T spokeswoman declined to comment. BB&T shares ended 0.6 percent higher at $21.17 in abbreviated post-holiday trading on Friday.

BankAtlantic chairman Alan Levan said in an interview with Reuters he had not seen the complaint, and could not comment on the specifics of the lawsuit.

But Levan said that the majority of investors support the deal as an "elegant solution" to the company's issues.

The suit, he said comes from a group that "is out of sync with the general trust preferred holders that would prefer this deal."

Under terms of the deal announced on Nov. 1, BB&T would absorb $2.1 billion in performing loans, $3.3 billion in deposits and 78 branches from BankAtlantic's bank subsidiary, which operates along the south Florida coast.

For BankAtlantic, the deal could resolve some of the holding company's larger problems.

The holding company has not turned an annual profit since 2006, and earlier this year it agreed to a cease-and-desist order with federal bank regulators, mandating that its bank subsidiary improve its financial condition.

The suit is also the latest chapter in a continuing fight with some of the bank's trust preferred securities investors.

BankAtlantic -- like other regional lenders -- issued trust preferred securities as a way to capitalize their banks during the housing boom.

The securities are similar to preferred stock, and receive regular interest payments and have a date when they are fully redeemed, like debt.

BankAtlantic's largest holding company expense is interest payments on its trust preferred securities. It suspended the payments roughly two years ago as the housing market collapsed.

In 2010, the bank attempted to repurchase $230 million of those securities at a discount from their face value, to alleviate some of the holding company expenses.

The bank withdrew the offer in August 2010, after some investors -- including Hildene -- and a trustee for one of the pools of trust preferred securities opposed the repurchase.

In this latest deal, BB&T planned to pay a $301 million premium on BankAtlantic's net asset value at the time of closing, and the deal would be accretive in 2012. [ID:nN1E7A007M]

For the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based bank, the purchase expands operations in the coastal Florida area surrounding Miami.

BB&T CEO Kelly King has said over the last year Florida remains an attractive market for the regional bank, despite being hard hit by the housing downturn.

"Our CEO likes to say that even in January, it's still 70 degrees there and people will want to keep moving there," said BB&T Chief Financial Officer Daryl Bible, when the deal was announced earlier this month.

But the deal does not include any of BankAtlantic's delinquent loans, or other obligations to BankAtlantic investors.

Hildene -- which says it holds $215 million in indirect interest in BankAtlantic trust preferred securities -- said in the complaint that the deal strips the "soul" from the company, replacing it with troubled assets and few business operations.

And BB&T must assume the obligations of the BankAtlantic holding company, under the trust preferred securities' indentures, if it buys all of the bank operations, the complaint alleges. (Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, North Carolina; Additional reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware, editing by Matthew Lewis, Bernard Orr)