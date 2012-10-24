New Issue - BB&T Corp sells $450 mln in notes

BRIEF-Wipro Ltd to provide IoT-based solution for wind parks, wind turbine makers
* Says Wipro offers IoT-based solution from Hewlett Packard Enterprise to power wind parks and wind turbine manufacturers
Oct 24 BB&T Corp on Wednesday sold $450 million of non-cumulative preferred shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $150 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BB&T, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BB&T CORP AMT $450 MLN COUPON 5.2 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/31/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH BBB-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 28 Asset manager GAM Holding AG appointed Matthew Beesley to a newly-created position of head of equities.
* Facing collapse, Takata continues search for financial backer