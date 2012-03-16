版本:
New Issue-BB&T Corp sells $1.05 bln in 2 parts

March 16 BB&T Corp on Thursday
sold $1.05 billion of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 	
    Barclays Capital, BB&T, Deutsche Bank, and Goldman Sachs
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: BB&T CORP	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 2.15 PCT    MATURITY    03/22/2017	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.783   FIRST PAY   09/22/2012 	
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 2.196 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/22/2012   	
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 110 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH A-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A 	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 3.95 PCT    MATURITY    03/22/2022	
TYPE SUB NTS    ISS PRICE 99.306   FIRST PAY   09/22/2012 	
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 4.035 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/22/2012   	
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 175 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

