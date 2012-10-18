版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 18:01 BJT

BB&T posts higher 3rd-qtr profit

Oct 18 BB&T Corp posted a higher third-quarter profit as the regional bank generated more mortgage banking revenue.

Net income available to common shareholders rose to $469 million, or 66 cents per share, up from $366 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

The southeastern U.S. bank, which has a market value of about $22 billion, had emerged from the financial crisis as one of the strongest lenders in the region, avoiding many of the real estate problems faced by its peers.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐