BB&T profit rises on higher income from mortgage banking

UPDATE 1-Sanofi to pay $19.8 mln over claims of drug overcharges -U.S.

WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.