BB&T profit rises on higher income from mortgage banking

Jan 17 Regional bank BB&T Corp's quarterly profit rose 29 percent on higher income from its mortgage banking business.

Net income available to common shareholders rose to $506 million, or 71 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $391 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Mortgage banking income rose 71 percent to $231 million.

