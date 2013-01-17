BB&T profit rises on higher income from mortgage banking

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Regional bank BB&T Corp's quarterly profit rose 29 percent on higher income from its mortgage banking business.
Net income available to common shareholders rose to $506 million, or 71 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $391 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.
Mortgage banking income rose 71 percent to $231 million.
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.