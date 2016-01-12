BBVA Compass signs pact with BlackRock's robo-adviser

Jan 12 BBVA Compass, a unit of Spain's BBVA
group, said it signed an agreement with BlackRock Inc's
"robo-adviser", FutureAdvisor, to help expand its automated
investment advisory services.
Robo-advisers use computer algorithms to pick a portfolio of
exchange-traded funds and charge much lower management fees than
traditional brokers do.
BlackRock, the world's largest money manager with $4.5
trillion under management, bought San Francisco-based
FutureAdvisor last year to help it provide financial
institutions with technology-enabled advice capabilities.
BBVA Compass, the first big bank to sign on FutureAdvisor,
said clients would be able to use FutureAdvisor's automated
investment services in 2016.
The bank's clients would also be able to link external
investment accounts with FutureAdvisor and receive a customized
plan for their portfolios, the Birmingham, Alabama-based bank
said.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)