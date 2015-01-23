UPDATE 1-Spain's BBVA sells 4.9 pct stake in China's CITIC to boost capital

(Adds detail, background)
MADRID Jan 23 Spanish bank BBVA has
agreed to sell a 4.9 percent stake in China's CITIC Bank
to property developer Xinhu Zhongbao for
HK$13.136 billion ($1.69 billion) as it looks to bolster its
capital base.
BBVA said on Friday it would book net capital gains of
around 400 million euros ($450 million) and strengthen it core
capital ratio by 20 basis points after the sale, which is
expected to be finalised in the first quarter.
BBVA had a core capital ratio of 10.1 percent under the
so-called Basel III fully-loaded criteria at the end of
September and has committed to keep this ratio at around 10
percent.
While the lender had excess capital of over 13 billion euros
under an European Central Bank health check last year, tougher
global rules on capital ratios and their ownership of financial
institutions have forced BBVA and others to set aside more cash
or sell holdings in foreign lenders.
BBVA, which had already cut its CITIC stake in 2013 by
selling a 5.1 percent chunk to state-owned parent CITIC Ltd,
said it would retain a 4.7 percent stake in the Chinese bank.
It also sold at a loss in December its near 30 percent stake
in CIFH, a unit of CITIC.
In the meantime, Santander, BBVA's main competitor
in Spain, earlier this month raised 7.5 billion euros through a
share sale that lift its core capital ratio by about 1.4
percentage points to about 10 percent this year.
BBVA's profit in Eurasia, which combines its operations in
China and Turkey, was up 13 percent in the January-September
period from a year ago.
BBVA shares were up 1.24 percent to 8.08 euros per share,
broadly in line with Spain's blue-chip index Ibex, up
1.27 percent.
($1 = 7.7513 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 0.8881 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Mark Potter)