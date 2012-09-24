New Issue-BBVA adds $500 mln notes

Sept 24 BBVA Bancomer SA, acting through its Texas Agency, on Monday added $500 million of subordinated notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BBVA BANCOMER SA/INSTITUCION DE BANCA MULTIPLE/GRUPO FINANCIERO BBVA BANCOMER AMT $500 MLN COUPON 6.75 PCT MATURITY 09/30/2022 TYPE SUB NTS ISS PRICE 109.89 FIRST PAY 03/30/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 5.45 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/28/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD 373.2 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A