New Issue-BBVA sells $500 mln notes

Aug 24 BBVA Banco Continental on
Thursday sold $500 million of senior notes in the 144a private
placement market, said market sources.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $400 million.
Goldman Sachs, BBVA, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: BBVA BANCO CONTINENTAL
AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5 PCT MATURITY 08/26/2022
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/26/2013
MOODY'S N/A YIELD 5 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/29/2012
S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 332 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A