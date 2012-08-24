New Issue-BBVA sells $500 mln notes

Aug 24 BBVA Banco Continental on Thursday sold $500 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $400 million. Goldman Sachs, BBVA, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BBVA BANCO CONTINENTAL AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5 PCT MATURITY 08/26/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/26/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 5 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/29/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 332 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A