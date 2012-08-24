版本:
New Issue-BBVA sells $500 mln notes

Aug 24 BBVA Banco Continental on
Thursday sold $500 million of senior notes in the 144a private
placement market, said market sources. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $400 million.
    Goldman Sachs, BBVA, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BBVA BANCO CONTINENTAL 

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5 PCT       MATURITY    08/26/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/26/2013 
MOODY'S N/A     YIELD 5 PCT        SETTLEMENT  08/29/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 332 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

