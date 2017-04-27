UPDATE 2-Mexican peso swing drives BBVA profit jump but Spain drags

* Q1 net profit of 1.2 bln euros, ahead of forecasts
* Profit in Mexico up 19 pct in Q1
* Shares down 1.9 pct on lending revenue drop in Spain
(Adds detail from conference call, share price, fund manager
quote)
By Jesús Aguado and Angus Berwick
MADRID, April 27 BBVA reported a 70
percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by
improving business conditions in the bank's largest market
Mexico, though its shares fell due to weakness in Spain.
BBVA, Spain's second largest bank, warned in February that a
fall in the Mexican peso on concerns U.S. President Donald Trump
could rip up a free trade deal and build a border wall, would
hit its business in the country, which provides 40 percent of
profits.
But since hitting a record low in January before Trump's
inauguration, the peso has rebounded over 50 percent to become
the world's best-performing major currency as fears over Trump's
trade policies moderated.
In Mexico, BBVA's profit was up 19 percent to 536 million
euros, after falling 6 percent in the last quarter of 2016. BBVA
said asset quality there was stable and its loan book had risen
slightly from the previous quarter.
"The significant depreciation of the Mexican peso in 2016
has reversed since mid-January 2017, thanks to moderation from
the United States with respect to future trade policy," BBVA
said.
On Wednesday, Trump told the leaders of Canada and Mexico
the U.S. would stay in NAFTA, one of the world's biggest trading
blocs, for now. The Mexican and Canadian currencies rebounded in
Asian trading on Thursday.
Overall, BBVA reported net profit of 1.20 billion euros
($1.31 billion) in the first three months of the year, beating
analysts' forecasts.
The results benefited from a net gain of about 177 million
euros from the sale in February of BBVA's its 1.7 percent stake
in China Citic CNCB bank.
SPANISH INCOME SLIP
BBVA's net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on
loans minus deposit costs and a key driver of a retail bank's
earnings, rose 4 percent from a year ago to 4.3 billion euros,
although it fell from the previous quarter.
Analysts said a 3.8 percent slip in NII in Spain from the
previous quarter to its lowest level since the first quarter
2014 was weighing on BBVA's shares.
BBVA's shares were down 1.9 percent by 0901 GMT after
hitting a year high on Wednesday. They are up 18 percent over
the past quarter against a 3 percent rise on the European STOXX
banking index.
Shares in domestically-focused Spanish banks, such as Banco
Popular, also fell on worries that BBVA's weak
performance in Spain signalled that margins were still under
pressure from record low interest rates and fierce competition
for customers in a sluggish loan market.
"The share prices for Spanish banks already had risen in the
weeks before and now that they are showing weaknesses at an
operating level the shares have slipped," Pedro Cubillo, a fund
manager at Spanish asset manager MG Valores, said.
Chief Executive Carlos Torres Vila said on a conference call
with analysts he expected NII in Spain, where BBVA makes around
a fifth of its profits, to remain flat this year.
Its fully-loaded core capital target ratio, a closely
watched measure of a bank's strength, rose to 11.01 percent, in
line with its target for the year, and compared with 10.9
percent at the end of December.
Its larger rival in Spain, Banco Santander,
reported on Wednesday that it finished the first quarter with an
equivalent capital ratio of 10.66 percent.
($1 = 0.9169 euros)
(Editing by Susan Thomas and Jane Merriman)