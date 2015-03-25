UPDATE 2-Rescue plan for India's Sahara in doubt as BBVA denies loan

* BBVA says has not provided credit line, as Sahara said in
court
* Sahara seeking cash to bail jailed boss Subrata Roy
* Roy needs $1.6 bln bail after contempt charge
(Adds comment from BBVA executive, context of previous deal
collapse)
By Jesús Aguado and Sumeet Chatterjee
MADRID/MUMBAI, March 25 A rescue plan for
India's Sahara was thrown into disarray on Wednesday, when
Spanish bank BBVA SA denied offering a credit line to
the bank, scuppering the conglomerate's claims it would use it
to help secure bail for its jailed boss.
Sahara, once one of the country's most high-profile firms,
told the Supreme Court this week that it had secured a 900
million euro ($985 million) line of credit from BBVA, one of
several financial deals it said it had struck.
The court allowed Sahara three more months to raise bail.
Sahara's extravagant founder and boss Subrata Roy has been
held in jail for more than a year, after Sahara failed to comply
with a court order to refund billions of dollars to investors in
a bond programme that was ruled illegal.
Sahara has made several failed attempts to raise the bail
money.
The court has set Roy's bail at $1.6 billion, a product of
the cost of the bond programme, estimated by regulators to be as
much as $7 billion. Sahara has said it has paid most of the dues
to the bondholders, but India's markets regulator disputes that.
"We have no credit exposure or any relation with Sahara," a
spokesman for BBVA said.
A senior executive at BBVA separately told Reuters on
condition of anonymity that the bank was never in talks with
Sahara for a loan and that the mention of its name in the court
proceedings was a "surprise".
Sahara had on Monday submitted a letter in the court written
on BBVA notepaper and signed by bank executive Jose Ramon
Vizmanos, taking responsibility for the credit it was giving
Sahara.
On Wednesday, Vizmanos told Reuters from Madrid that he had
no knowledge of the letter.
"I have never worked with any Indian company ... The only
thing I know about Sahara is the desert in Africa," Vizmanos
said by phone.
A Sahara spokesman did not immediately respond to an e-mail
and phone call requesting comment.
LOAN DEFAULT
Sahara had told the court it planned to use the loan from
BBVA to replace a loan from Bank of China tied to
its three overseas hotels, which include New York's Plaza hotel
and Grosvenor House in London.
Sahara has a debt of $852 million from the Chinese bank, the
company lawyer told the court. Earlier this month, Grosvenor
House was put up for sale, after Bank of China's loan, partly
backed by the hotel, was declared in default.
Sahara, a conglomerate whose assets range from Formula One
to property and TV, has been trying to raise bail using its
properties including Aamby Valley township outside Mumbai, which
has luxury villas and a golf course.
The company's talks with U.S.-based Mirach Capital Group to
raise $2 billion collapsed last month after Reuters reported
that a bank letter underpinning the proposed deal was forged.
The Supreme Court has said it could ask a receiver to
auction Sahara's assets if it failed to raise bail.
Roy, the company's founder, styles himself "managing worker"
and guardian of the world's largest family. Several employees
said operations across the group had been hit over the past year
without him.
He built the group from a standing start with just 2,000
rupees and a Lambretta scooter in the late 1970s, but later
could draw the country's prime minister, state chief ministers,
actors and cricketers to his extravagant parties.
Roy is not only the face of the conglomerate, but also
single-handedly controls an operation spread across dozens of
tiny subsidiaries in India, Mauritius and Britain, several
employees said.
($1 = 0.9132 euros)
(Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques in MUMBAI;
Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos and Will Waterman)