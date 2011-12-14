UPDATE 1-BBVA chief says worst is over for Europe debt crisis

* Gonzalez sees no problems implementing EU summit measures

* Calls for consistent ECB action to stabilise market

By Ju-min Park

SEOUL, Dec 14 The head of Spain's second-largest bank BBVA SA said on Wednesday that the worst has passed for the European debt crisis and there will be no problems implementing measures agreed upon at the recent EU summit.

Up to 26 European Union countries will finalise a pact to enforce stricter budgetary discipline in the euro zone by March, a top official said on Tuesday, as the bloc tries to quickly to restore confidence but without Britain's backing.

"My view is ... the UK will come back to the negotiating table and will agree to a new European package," BBVA chairman Francisco Gonzalez told a press conference in Seoul.

Gonzalez called for consistent action by the European Central Bank (ECB) to stabilise the market.

"Regarding the ECB's role for the time being, there is no decision. But the ECB is in some ways entitled to help markets. We will see how the ECB works with respect to bonds," he said, adding that measures such as extending the maturities of bonds would help provide liquidity in the region.

Spain's biggest banks were recently ordered to beef up capital by the European Banking Authority. EU politicians said in October that Spanish banks would need to raise 26 billion euros ($34.03 billion) in capital by the end of June to shore up their balance sheets.

Gonzalez said that with a new government at the helm, Spain was on the way to solving its fiscal problems, including dealing with insolvent savings banks.

"Spain will do its part. The new administration enjoys strong support from citizens to do what's necessary to address Spain's economic needs."

Spain's incoming center-right government would decide whether to form a bad bank in the first few months of its leadership, a People's Party (PP) source said earlier.