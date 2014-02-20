Spain's BBVA buys US online banking firm Simple worth $117 mln

Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
MADRID Feb 20 Spanish bank BBVA said on Thursday it had bought U.S.-based digital banking firm Simple in a deal that values the company at $117 million.
BBVA, which makes most of its profit in Latin America, has been making a big push to expand its online and mobile banking offerings across the regions in which it operates.
It said in a statement that the acquisition of the Portland, Oregon-based company was part of this strategy.
Entered into a strategic partnership with Paypal
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.