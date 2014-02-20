版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 21日 星期五 00:48 BJT

Spain's BBVA buys US online banking firm Simple worth $117 mln

MADRID Feb 20 Spanish bank BBVA said on Thursday it had bought U.S.-based digital banking firm Simple in a deal that values the company at $117 million.

BBVA, which makes most of its profit in Latin America, has been making a big push to expand its online and mobile banking offerings across the regions in which it operates.

It said in a statement that the acquisition of the Portland, Oregon-based company was part of this strategy.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐