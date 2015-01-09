Hacker demands money from Swiss bank BCGE

ZURICH/GENEVA Jan 9 A hacker claiming to be
behind a cyber attack on Banque Cantonale de Geneve, or
BCGE, used social media on Friday to threaten to leak
confidential data on the Swiss bank's clients if its demands for
payment weren't met.
Judicial authorities said a Geneva prosecutor was handling a
formal complaint lodged by the cantonal (state) bank on Jan. 6,
but gave no details.
"A criminal complaint has been received from the Banque
Cantonale de Geneve. An investigation is under way," Henri della
Casa, spokesman for Geneva judicial authorities, told Reuters.
"These cases are very difficult, it is complicated to find
the authors (of a cyber attack)."
In potentially the latest case of a breach of customer
information at a financial firm, an anonymous person or group
using the Twitter moniker Rex Mundi claimed it had hacked the
Genevan cantonal bank's servers and downloaded more than 30,000
emails by Swiss and foreign clients.
The hacker included names, addresses and messages to the
bank from two people it said were BCGE clients, and said the
remainder of the data it had stolen would be make public later
on Friday if it was not paid 10,000 euros ($11,779).
Neither the identity of the self-described hacker nor the
client data could be verified by Reuters.
BCGE said on Tuesday it had "resisted" a cyber-attack, and
that information intercepted from its servers was "in no way
critical and of no great use or even obsolete".
A bank spokeswoman said on Friday the bank was maintaining
its position, without elaborating.
The hacker's tactics play into fears of tax dodgers and
cheats using hidden Swiss accounts that their identity could be
exposed.
"We would like to wish a merry tax audit to all the
non-Swiss account holders listed in the BCGE files," the Rex
Mundi account tweeted on Friday, one of 61 messages that range
from detailing demands, to criticizing the bank for lax
technology security, and taunting clients who may be at risk.
BCGE is one of a host of Swiss banks to come forward under a
government-brokered scheme for banks to pay fines for helping
wealthy Americans avoid tax by offering hidden offshore
accounts.
Last month, Switzerland charged a former computer analyst at
HSBC's private bank in Geneva with industrial espionage
and breaching the country's secrecy laws for passing
confidential client data to foreign authorities.
($1 = 0.8490 euros)
