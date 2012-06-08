Greek gas firm DEPA seeks loan to pay suppliers- source

REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
ATHENS, June 8 Greece's natural gas firm DEPA is in talks with domestic banks to secure a loan and pay its suppliers, averting a looming energy collapse in the austerity-hit country, a company official said on Friday.
"DEPA is in negotiations with a consortium of Greek banks for a loan that will allow it to service its obligations for at least a month, until early July," the DEPA official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.